African Music Chart: Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile featuring Aymos and Young Stunna Leads

Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile featuring Aymos and Young Stunna tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Zuchu’s “Fire”.

Gyakie’s “Something” rises to number 3, while Nandy and Oxlade’s “Napona” rises five spots to number 4.

Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” maintains its spot at number 5, while King Promise’s “Ten Toes” featuring Omah Lay rises to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Sheebah’s “Kansalewo”, while Bien’s “Inauma” follows at number 8.

Eddy Kenzo’s “Follow” debuts at number 9, while Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU (RSA)

9. EDDY KENZO – FOLLOW (UG)

8. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

7. SHEEBAH – KANSALEWO(UG)

6. KING PROMISE FT. OMAH LAY – 10 TOES (GHN)(NIG)

5. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

4. NANDY X OXLADE – NAPONA (TAN)(NIG)

3. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

2. ZUCHU – FIRE (TAN)

1. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

