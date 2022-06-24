African Music Chart: Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” Featuring Msaki Leads

Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” featuring Msaki leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Gyakie’s “Something.”

Diamond Platnumz’s “Oka” sits at number 3, while Rema Namakula’s “Wandiisa Ki” remains at number 4.

Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda clinches number 5, while Ndove Kuu and Bien the Baldman’s “Maggie Wa Nvumbani” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Mbosso’s “Moyo” featuring Costa Titch and Phantom Steeze, while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo drops six spots to number 8.

Nviri the Storyteller and Bien’s “Decide” debuts at number 9, while Wanitwa Mos, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN – SOFA SILAHLANE (RSA)

9. NVIIRI THE STORYTELLER X BIEN – DECIDE (KEN)

8. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX) (GHN)

7. MBOSSO FT. COSTA TITCH X PHANTOM STEEZE – MOYO (TAN)

6. NDOVU KUU X BIEN THE BALDMAN – MAGGIE WA NVUMBANI (KEN)

5. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU(RSA)

4. REMA NAMAKULA – WANDIISA KI (UG)

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – OKA (TAN)

2. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

1. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

