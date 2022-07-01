African Music Chart: Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” Featuring Msaki Leads

Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” featuring Msaki leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Diamond Platnumz’s “Oka” featuring Mbosso.

Gyakie’s “Something” drops to number 3, while Rema Namakula’s “Wandiisa Ki” remains at number 4.

Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda sits at number 5, while Ndove Kuu and Bien the Baldman’s “Maggie Wa Nvumbani” maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Mbosso’s “Moyo” featuring Costa Titch and Phantom Steeze, while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo follows at number 8.

Nviri the Storyteller and Bien’s “Decide” maintains its spot at number 9, while Samthing Soweto’s “Amagents” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SAMTHING SOWETO – AMAGENTS (RSA)

9. NVIIRI THE STORYTELLER X BIEN – DECIDE (KEN)

8. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX) (GHN)

7. MBOSSO FT. COSTA TITCH X PHANTOM STEEZE – MOYO (TAN)

6. NDOVU KUU X BIEN THE BALDMAN – MAGGIE WA NVUMBANI (KEN)

5. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU(RSA)

4. REMA NAMAKULA – WANDIISA KI (UG)

3. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. MBOSSO – OKA (TAN)

1. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

