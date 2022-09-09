Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

African Music Chart: K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie Leads

K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Gyakie’s “Something.”

Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” debuts at number 3, while Bien’s “Inauma” rises four spots to number 4.

Wanitwa Mo, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa” sits at number 5, while Winnie Nwagi’s “Malaika” returns to number 6.

At number 7 we meet King Promise’s “Ten Toes” featuring Omah Lay, while Zuchu’s “Fire” drops to number 8.

Azawi’s “Bamututte” drops to number 9, while Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

9. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE(UG)

8. ZUCHU – FIRE (TAN)

7. KING PROMISE FT. OMAH LAY – 10 TOES (GHN)(NIG)

6. WINNIE NWAGI – MALAIKA (UG)

5. WANITWA MOS X MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN – SOFA (RSA)

4. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

3. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

2. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

1. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: