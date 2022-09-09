African Music Chart: K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie Leads

K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Gyakie’s “Something.”

Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” debuts at number 3, while Bien’s “Inauma” rises four spots to number 4.

Wanitwa Mo, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa” sits at number 5, while Winnie Nwagi’s “Malaika” returns to number 6.

At number 7 we meet King Promise’s “Ten Toes” featuring Omah Lay, while Zuchu’s “Fire” drops to number 8.

Azawi’s “Bamututte” drops to number 9, while Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

9. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE(UG)

8. ZUCHU – FIRE (TAN)

7. KING PROMISE FT. OMAH LAY – 10 TOES (GHN)(NIG)

6. WINNIE NWAGI – MALAIKA (UG)

5. WANITWA MOS X MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN – SOFA (RSA)

4. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

3. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

2. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

1. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...