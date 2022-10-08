African Music Chart: K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie Leads

K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Patoranking’s “Kolo Kolo” featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Kidi’s Champagne” debuts at number 3, while Willy Paul and Jovial’s “Lalala” debuts at number 4.

AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” continues to sit at number 5, while Zuchu’s “Love” featuring Adekunle Gold debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet R2bees’s “Need Your Love” featuring Gyakie, while Spice Diana’s “Siri Regular” debuts at number 8.

Stonebwoy’s “Gidigba” continues to maintain its spot at number 9, while Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile” featuring Aymos and Young Stunna leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

9. STONEBWOY – GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG)(GHN)

8. SPICE DIANA – SIRI REGULAR (UG)

7. R2BEES FT. GYAKIE – NEED YOUR LOVE (GHN)

6. ZUCHU FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE (TAN)

5. AKA X NASTY C – LEMONS (LEMONADE) (RSA)

4. WILLY PAUL X JOVIAL – LALALA (KEN)

3. KIDI – CHAMPAGNE (GHN)

2. PATORANKING FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – KOLO KOLO (NIG)(TAN)

1. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

