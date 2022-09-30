African Music Chart: K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie Leads

K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Patoranking’s “Kolo Kolo” featuring Diamond Platnumz.

R2bees’s “Need Your Love” featuring Gyakie rises six spots to number 3, while Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” rises four spots to number 4.

AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” drops to number 5, while Bien’s “Inauma” follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Stonebwoy’s “Gidigba,” while Azawi’s “Bamututte” sits a number 8.

Kelvyn Boy’s “Down Flat” featuring Tekno and Stefflon Don debuts at number 9, while Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile” featuring Aymos and Young Stunna leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

9. KELVYN BOY FT. TEKNO X STEFFLON DON – DOWN FLAT (REMIX)(GHN)(NIG)(UK)

8. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

7. STONEBWOY – GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG)(GHN)

6. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

5. AKA X NASTY C – LEMONS (LEMONADE) (RSA)

4. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

3. R2BEES FT. GYAKIE – NEED YOUR LOVE (GHN)

2. PATORANKING FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – KOLO KOLO (NIG)(TAN)

1. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

