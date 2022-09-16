African Music Chart: K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie Leads

K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Gyakie’s “Something.”

Barnaba’s “Hadithi” featuring Diamond Platnumz debuts at number 3, while Bien’s “Inauma” sits st number 4.

Wanitwa Mo, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” rises to number 5, while Azawi’s “Bamututte” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, King Promise’s “Ten Toes” featuring Omah Lay, while Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” drops five spots to number 8.

Winnie Nwagi’s “Malaika” sits at number 9, while Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

9. WINNIE NWAGI – MALAIKA (UG)

8. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

7. KING PROMISE FT. OMAH LAY – 10 TOES (GHN)(NIG)

6. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

5. WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN FT. NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER – SOFA SILAHLANE (RSA)

4. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

3. BARNABA FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – HADITHI

2. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

1. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

