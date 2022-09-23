African Music Chart: AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” Leads

AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Stonebwoy’s “Gidigba.”

Barnaba’s “Hadithi” featuring Diamond Platnumz sits at number 3, while Bien’s “Inauma” follows at number 4.

Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile” featuring Aymos and Young Stunna debuts at number5, while Gyakie’s “Something” drops four spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” while Azawi’s “Bamututte” drops to number 8.

R2bees’s “Need Your Love” featuring Gyakie debuts at number 9, while K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

9. R2BEES FT. GYAKIE – NEED YOUR LOVE (GHN)

8. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

7. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

6. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

5. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

4. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

3. BARNABA FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – HADITHI (TAN)

2. STONEBWOY – GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG)(GHN)

1. AKA X NASTY C – LEMONS (LEMONADE) (RSA)

