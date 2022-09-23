Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

African Music Chart: AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” Leads

AKA and Nasty C’s “Lemons” tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Stonebwoy’s “Gidigba.”

Barnaba’s “Hadithi” featuring Diamond Platnumz sits at number 3, while Bien’s “Inauma” follows at number 4.

Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile” featuring Aymos and Young Stunna debuts at number5, while Gyakie’s “Something” drops four spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Jay Melody’s “Nakupenda” while Azawi’s “Bamututte” drops to number 8.

R2bees’s “Need Your Love” featuring Gyakie debuts at number 9, while K.O’s “Sete” Featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. K.O FT. YOUNG STUNNA X BLXCKIE – SETE (RSA)

9. R2BEES FT. GYAKIE – NEED YOUR LOVE (GHN)

8. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

7. JAY MELODY – NAKUPENDA (TAN)

6. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

5. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

4. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

3. BARNABA FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – HADITHI (TAN)

2. STONEBWOY – GIDIGBA (FIRM & STRONG)(GHN)

1. AKA X NASTY C – LEMONS (LEMONADE) (RSA)

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: