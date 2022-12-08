 Africa Remittances set to hit $100bn

It has emerged that Diaspora remittances are higher than FDI, for India and Africa. India has the highest remittances in the world – a forecasted $100 billion this year.

At $100 billion, remittances from Indians overseas will be 25% higher than FDI flows, which the government estimated will reach around $80 billion this year.

Remittances have benefitted from a gradual structural shift in Indian migrants’ key destinations — from largely low-skilled, informal employment in Gulf countries to a dominant share of high-skilled jobs in high-income countries such as the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand. Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, the share of remittances from the US, the United Kingdom and Singapore increased from 26% to over 36%, while the share from the five GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar) dropped from 54% to 28% In 2020-21, the US had surpassed the UAE as the top source country, with a share of 23% of total remittances.

Of the approximately five million Indians in the US in 2019, about 57% had lived in the nation for more than 10 years. During this time, many earned graduate degrees that groomed them to move rapidly into the highest-income-earner category.

It’s not just India – remittance flows are the largest source of external financing for most low and middle income countries. Remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached $550 billion in 2019, surpassing FDI and official development aid.

These are only recorded flows; the true size – including those through informal channels – is even larger.

Remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa were recorded to be $48 billion in 2019, but the true total is likely to be significantly larger. Nigeria alone received about half of total remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa.

In general, the economies of smaller, poorer, and fragile countries are more dependent on remittances: Controlling for the size of the economy, the top recipient countries in the region in 2019 included South Sudan (35% of GDP), Lesotho (21% of GDP) and The Gambia (15% of GDP).

A key lever for facilitating remittance flows during the crisis is reducing the cost of sending money: The fees paid to remittance service providers to send money to Africa average nearly 9% – the highest rate in the world and three times the Sustainable Development Goal target for remittance costs (3%).

The cost of international remittances within Africa—intra-regional migration and remittances is even higher than the cost of remittances from the United States or Europe. Digital remittance channels, which have gained popularity during the crisis, also have high fees that have increased in recent months. Lowering the burden of sending remittances can maximize this important flow of financing for development.

