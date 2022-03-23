Afghan girls ordered home hours after schools reopen

The Taliban ordered girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion and heartbreak over the policy reversal by the hardline Islamist group.

“Yes, it’s true,” Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told the AFP news agency when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

He would not immediately explain the reasoning, while education ministry spokesman Aziz Ahmad Rayan said: “We are not allowed to comment on this”.

At Zarghona High School in the capital, Kabul, a teacher entered and said the class was over. Crestfallen students, back at school for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

“I see my students crying and reluctant to leave classes,” said Palwasha, a teacher at Omra Khan girls’ school in Kabul.

“It is very painful to see your students crying.”

United Nations envoy Deborah Lyons called reports of the closure “disturbing”.

“If true, what could possibly be the reason?” she tweeted.

When the Taliban took over last August, schools were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but only boys and younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.

There were fears the Taliban would shut down all formal education for girls, as they did during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime, with several nations and organisations offering to pay teachers.

On Wednesday, the order for girls’ secondary schools to resume appeared to only be patchily observed, with reports emerging from some parts of the country — including the Taliban’s spiritual heartland of Kandahar — that classes would restart next month instead.

But several did reopen in the capital and elsewhere, including Herat and Panjshir — temporarily at least.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...