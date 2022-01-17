AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina urged to run for president in 2023

The Women for Secured Nation has urged the African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group’s Media and Publicity Director, Judith Onyekwere made the call on Sunday in a statement issued in Benin, capital of Edo State.

Adesina was described as the best material that would bring the nation back to relevance, stability and productive economic growth.

“At this point we don’t just need a politician as president, we need an expert, a technocrat with multinational connection and proven integrity”, NAN quoted the official saying.

The women group said Adesina’s experience and track record of achievements were undisputable assets which any nation, desirous of growth, could not compromise.

Onyekwere urged the former Agriculture Minister to take up the challenge and help to rescue Nigeria from “current predicament”.

The spokesperson warned citizens against waiting for career politicians to drive the national ship to wreck before taking a stand.

She said Nigeria is desirous of “someone to help revamp and grow its economy, drive faster-paced economic growth and development, inspire the youth, create jobs and solve insecurity challenges”.

The official stressed the importance of supporting an aspirant who can help grow the private sector and attract investments to create wealth.

“Someone who will help the constituent States of Nigeria to grow their economies and assure decentralized economic development.

“Someone who is de-tribalized and able to manage diversity. Someone who will drive inclusiveness and assure national unity and coherence.

“Someone who has a record of transparency, integrity and good governance and will be well respected and trusted across Nigeria.

“Someone with a solid track record of achievements and getting things done. Someone who can work effectively and give Nigeria a much-needed global standing,” she stated.

Onyekwere added that Adesina will prepare Nigeria for the 21st century as a globally competitive and prosperous country.

