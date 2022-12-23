Search
Emmanuel Offor
AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

News

Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), is dead.

Adesina announced her demise in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

She died at the age of 92.

“My darling mother, Eunice O. Adesina passed away today at the age of 92. I am blessed you were my mother,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You gave birth to me, nursed me, cared for and brought me up. I am forever grateful Mum. So long sweet Mum, greet Dad and sleep well. I love you. Your loving baby, Akins.”

Roland Adesina, the father of the AfDB president, died on March 28, 2018.

The AfDB president had also tweeted about his father’s death at the time and described him as his best friend.

“My darling father and best friend, Roland F. Adesina, passed away yesterday morning. I wouldn’t have been who I am today without your love and sacrifice. Thanks for sending me to school and being a role model. Rest in peace my very dear senior Ombros!” he wrote.

