AfDB’s Adesina dismisses presidential bid

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has dismissed claims that he is running for the presidency.

A coalition of 28 groups had purchased and submitted the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on behalf of Adesina.

But reacting, Adesina in a statement issued on Tuesday, maintained that he is not running for president.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development,” he read.

