‘AFCON will be exceptional’ – CAF president dispels rumours of tournament postponement

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has reiterated that the delayed Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned.

Motsepe stated this less than three weeks before the tournament kicks off as he visited Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium, which will host the opening match on 9 January.

His comments came as speculation persists that the finals will be delayed further or even cancelled because of the latest problems with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will be in Cameroon on 7 January with my wife and kids to witness this incredible competition,” Motsepe insisted on Monday.

“You can see that there’s a huge commitment and a focus to make sure that there’s good progress.

“We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful Afcon. We are ready to show the world the best of African football and African hospitality.

“This tournament is important for the people of Africa and I’m so proud and so excited with the work done.”

