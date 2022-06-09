AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles beat Sierra Leone 2-1

Nigeria’s Super Eagles got their 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers off to a winning start by edging the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja.

At a near empty Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, following a one-match stadium ban by FIFA over crowd trouble in the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, the Eagles had to come from behind against the determined Leone Stars.

Jonathan Morsay stunned the hosts with a beautiful diving header after 14 minutes that left Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho flailing.

But the returning Alex Iwobi restored parity on the half-hour mark, firing into the bottom corner after being picked out by Moses Simon.

Star striker Victor Osimhen scored what proved to be the winner five minutes before half-time with a smart finish off Simon’s header.

Samuel Chukwueze wasted a great chance to extend the Eagles’ lead when being teed up by Osimhen midway through the second half, but his curled shot sailed agonizingly wide.

Next up for Jose Peseiro’s men is a trip to Sao Tome and Principe as they look to build momentum in the qualifiers.

