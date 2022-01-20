AFCON 21: We’re doing the talking on the pitch – Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen says the team has proved doubters wrong after they recorded their third win at 2021 Africa Cup of against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night.

Eguavoen’s men defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 with Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong getting the goals.

The Super Eagles were widely criticised for their poor displays in some of their games before the start of the competition that’s aw previous head coach Gernot Rohr fired.

The lack of adequate preparation further cast doubt on their chances of winning a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

But the team has been impressive in all three group games and have now been labelled favorites to win the competition.

Eguavoen, who only took charge of the team on the eve of the AFCON, reckoned his players have exceeded expectations.

“Nobody gave this team a chance before the Nations Cup, but we have proved doubters wrong with the way we have played here,” Eguavoen told the media after the game against Guinea-Bissau.

“We will keep doing the talking on the pitch irrespective of what people have said or are still saying.

“The group stage is now behind us and we look forward to the knockout round which is very important.

“This is not the time to rest, but the time to work very hard. We hope things will keep going in our favour.”

