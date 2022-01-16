Sunday, January 16, 2022
AFCON 21: Salah strikes to get Egypt of the mark

Mohamed Salah netted the winner as Egypt pipped Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday evening.

The Pharaohs largely dominated and improved on their opening performance against Nigeria, with Salah’s excellent volley in the 69th minute providing much needed relief.

Three times they hit the post and did appear to be suffering under a weight of anxiety following the backlash from the Nigeria defeat.

Caros Queiroz’s men got off light when Mama Balde’s stunning equaliser was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1.

