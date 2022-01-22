AFCON 21: Salah snubbed as 5 Eagles stars make team of the Group Stage

Five Super Eagles stars were included in the AFCON 2021 Team of Group D ahead of the commencement of the last 16 on Sunday.

The Team of Group D was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.comon Friday.

The list which is dominated by the Super Eagles stars, was compiled after the conclusion of the group stage games on Thursday.

Leading the list of player of the tournament so far, Moses Simon, alongside teammates Joe Aribo, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was not listed among the four Pharaohs of Egypt players who made the cut.

While two players from Sudan were named in the list which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

The Eagles and Egypt qualified from Group D while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau crashed out.

Austine Eguavoen’s team will take on Tunisia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

