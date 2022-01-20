AFCON 21: Holders Algeria crash out after 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast

Defending champions Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 defeat against Ivory Coast in Douala Thursday.

Desperately in need of a win to stay alive, Algeria trailed by two goals at the break after Franke Kessie capped off a fine move and Ibrahim Sangare headed home from close range.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe all but ended the tie after putting the Ivorians 3-0 up before Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez hit a penalty against the post.

Sofiane Bendebka scored a late consolation for the Desert Foxes, but they exit bottom of Group E after a hellish tournament.

Elsewhere in the group, minnows Equatorial Guinea stormed into the last 16 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sierra Leone.

