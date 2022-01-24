AFCON 21: Gambia stun Guinea to reach quarterfinals

Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow struck to give them a famous 1-0 victory over Guinea.

Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita from the centre of the box in the 71st minute.

Defender Ibrahima Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before The Gambia’s Yusupha Njie was sent off.

Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.

The Gambia, ranked 150th in the world, will now face either hosts Cameroon or fellow debutants Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...