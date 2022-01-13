AFCON 21: Gabon’s Aubameyang recovers from Covid-19

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after finally testing negative for Covid-19.

Aubameyang, 32, who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month, and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon’s opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday.

However, coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after testing positive according to the Gabonese football federation.

Victory over Ghana will guarantee passage to the knockout rounds for Gabon.

