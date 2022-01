A brace from Karl Toko Ekambi earned hosts Cameroon 2-0 win against debutant Gambia and passage into the semi-finals of the AFCON 2021.

After a goalless first half, Ekambi scored in the 50th and 57th minutes to end Gambia’s fairytale run at the continental showpiece.

Cameroon will play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday – the North Africans go head to head on Sunday.

