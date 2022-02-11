AFCON 2021: Stadium named after Senegal forward, Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s success with Senegal at the 2021 African Cup of Nations has seen a stadium named after him.

The Liverpool forward Mane netted the decisive penalty for the Teranga Lions in a thrilling shoot-out win over Egypt in the final.

The 29-year-old finished the tournament with three goals and two assists.

Abdoulaye Diop, the mayor of Sedhiou, Mane’s hometown, has confirmed that a new area in the city will be dedicated to the player.

“Sadio Mane has honored all of Senegal, the Sedhiou region, and the whole Casamance area.

“I’ve decided to name the Sedhiou Stadium after him.

“With this, I wish to convey to him the gratitude of all the sons and daughters of the region.

“He has made all mankind aware of Bambali and Sedhiou, the region’s main city,” Diop said.

