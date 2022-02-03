AFCON: Senegal qualify for final, to play Cameroon or Egypt

Senegal on Wednesday night qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after beating Burkina Faso 3-1.

The AFCON semi-final match ended in a 0-0 draw at half-time after both Senegal and Burkina Faso failed to score.

However, second-half goals from Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane ensured Senegal defeated Burkina Faso and qualified for the final.

Blati Toure did score for Burkina Faso in the 82 minutes of the encounter.

Senegal will now play the winner between Cameroon and Egypt in the AFCON final this weekend.

Cameroon and Egypt will tackle each other in the second AFCON semi-final tie on Thursday night.

