AFCON 2021: Ranieri hints at stopping Watford’s Dennis from joining Nigeria

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted that Emmanuel Dennis may not be going to the African Cup of Nations due to a discrepancy in the timing of Nigeria’s announcement of his selection.

Dennis is expected to depart for the tournament after the game against Tottenham on New Year’s Day, but Ranieri suggested that there may be a chance that they can keep him at Vicarage Road instead.

Speaking after Watford’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham, where Dennis netted his eight league goal of the season, the Italian coach said he would explain further in the due course.

“I’m not so sure I will miss Dennis now. I don’t know if he goes to the national team. We have to wait. We have to wait,” Ranieri was quoted in Watford Observer.

When reminded that Dennis has been selected for Nigeria, and if there is a reason he won’t go, Ranieri replied: “Yes, let’s think about this week and then I’ll tell you.”

He explained further: “Look, I know, it did not arrived at the right moment, we have to wait very well. The national team has time to send the pre-calls [call ups], they don’t respect the days and I want to see very well.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...