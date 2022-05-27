Friday, May 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Aesthetic Dermatologist, Dr Bea Dishes on “Scrotox” Procedure Where Men Inject Their Scrotums with Botox

Dr Bea made a shocking revelation while sitting with Stephanie Coker on a new episode of the ‘Me, Her and Everything Else’ podcast.

The foremost Nigerian aesthetic dermatologist who is the go-to person for Nigerian celebrities on all things Botox and fillers, has disclosed a new procedure; ‘Scrotox’, common among men.

While chatting with Stephanie Coker, Dr Bea shared that men come in for this procedure where they have their Scrotums injected with Botox to make them appear larger and less wrinkled.

She added that men that undergo this procedure appear like they are ‘seriously packing’ in their private region when they get dressed.

Dr Bea also dished on some other beauty treatment and shattered some falsehood also. Watch snippet of interview below.

