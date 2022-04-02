Adesua Etomi Drags Jemima Osunde Over Tweet About People in Love

Jemima Osunde is encouraging folks to stick to the business that pays them especially when it concerns someone in love.

The actress and physiotherapist shared on Twitter how advising such people is a complete waste of time and effort as they will not yield.

She tweeted, “Advising someone on love is a bloody waste of time and effort. Just mind your business..”

Advising someone in love is a bloody waste of time and effort 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Just mind your business 🙏🏾😂😂 — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) April 1, 2022

Adesua Etomi whom Osunde shares a really close relationship did not let the tweet past without a not-so-subtle shade at its author. She revealed that based on past experiences, the younger woman just dragged herself with her tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...