Adut Akech is the cover star for Vogue Australia’s new issue and she didn’t come to play.

The South-Sudanese supermodel formerly romantically linked with “Mad Over You” crooner, Runtown shines in the 1950s-themed editorial shoot.

With creative direction from Catherine Martin, Adut stepped back in time, taking us for a night out at Beale Street’s iconic Club Handy.

The new editorial story for Vogue Australia June 2022 Issue was inspired by the New Elvis movie by Baz Luhrmann.

See the looks below.

