Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome First Child Together Via Surrogate

Congratulations are in order for Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton who just welcomed their first child together.

The actress/show host and her gospel singer husband, announced the birth of their son via surrogacy in a joint post on Instagram.

The couple posted a white and black portrait of their recently expanded family as Bailon cradled the newborn in her arms and her husband lovingly looked on.

Adrienne and Israel revealed that their journey to baby was very challenging; laden with tears, disappointment, multiple IVF cycles and miscarriages but Ever James was worth it all.

