Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Debut Son , Ever James

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton have debuted their baby boy, Ever James on Instagram.

The couple who revealed earlier in the week that they had welcomed their first child together, have created an Instagram account for the newborn where his face was shown for the first time.

Putting up an adorable video from the photoshoot, a sleeping Ever James was all shades of cute as he slept through the session.

“Ever James. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever & EVER & EVER & EVER….,” the caption read.

