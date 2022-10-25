Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Adidas Reportedly Set to End Kanye West Partnership After Controversies

Bloomberg is reporting that Adidas is set to cut ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s anti-semite comments that threw the business and creative worlds into chaos.

Per the outlet, the German sports company is set to announce the move as early as Tuesday, according to people close to the situation, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

If this happens, the company will join Gap Inc. and Kering SA’s Balenciaga fashion label in cutting ties with West.

This comes after the rapper threatened to go “death con” on Jewish people, who he accuses of being in charge of the media. Such comments got him locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

