Adidas Officially Terminates Partnership With Kanye West

Adidas has now terminated its relationship with Kanye West and with “immediate effect.”

The German sportswear company shared this in a statement on Tuesday, saying that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and said that his recent comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Adidas said they violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Per CNN, the company adds that the sales and production of his Yeezy branded products have now been stopped, as well as payments to the rapper and his companies. This decision means a €250 million hit ($246 million) to the company’s fourth-quarter sales.

No matter, they have parted ways and do not want to be associated with Kanye’s antisemitism.

