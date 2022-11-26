Adidas Investigates Kanye West After Yeezy Employees Accuse Him of Playing Porn and His Own Sex Tapes for Them

Adidas reportedly has now launched investigation on Kanye West after Yeezy employees claimed that the rapper-designer mistreated them during their time with him.

Several Yeezy employees claimed that he showed them “hardcore” pornography during work hours. This accusation was made in a letter to the executive board members and CEO of Adidas, titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.”

The letter asked that Adidas leadership address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” as well as a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye.

The employees further said that the rapper frequently discussed porn and played explicit videos during staff meetings, that he displayed intimate photographs of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews, and that he even played his own sex tapes for Yeezy team members.

Read more about it here.

Now, CNBC says that the German sportswear brand has shared a statement saying that they will look into allegations.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” said Claudia Lange, head of media relations for Adidas. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

