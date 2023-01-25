Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Adeyanju slams Melaye over ‘unacceptable mockery of Tinubu

Popular socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned the action of the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Management Committee, PCC, Dino Melaye, for mocking the health condition of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Melaye had made jokes about the health condition of Tinubu in the form of a mock dance during a campaign rally in Delta State on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Adeyanju, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, described Melaye’s action as ‘bad and unacceptable’.

He tweeted, “Mocking someone because of their health status is bad.

“You can demand for accountability and full disclosure from someone wanting to be president and even criticize them for this but open mockery is just unacceptable.”

