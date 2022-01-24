Adewale Adeleke and Wife, Throw Lavish Party to Celebrate Daughter’s First Birthday

Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem finally got around to throwing a party for their daughter, Maya.

The couple invited family and friends to celebrate with them at the lavish event which marked a year since their little girl joined them earth side.

Videos from the pink-themed party which happened over the weekend, were shared on social media by family and friends in attendance.

Adewale Adeleke and Ekanem tied the knot back in February 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together on January 10, 2021.

