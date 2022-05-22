Sunday, May 22, 2022
Adesua Etomi Writes A Message for the ‘Simple Girl’

Adesua Etomi has a message for girls who are deemed too simple by way of their style.

The Nollywood actress noted that she has been wearing her hair in cornrows lately and feels like her most authentic self when she has her hair braided, plaited or just wearing it naturally.

Adesua stressed on the fact that she’s quite the minimalist and a simple woman and felt the need to represent for others in the same boat as she is.

She noted that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being simple with your style and raised a glass to all the ‘SGa’ as she tagged them.

Adesua was quick to add that it’s not really about hair or style as much as it is about being yourself and advised folks to embrace the totality of their being.

 

