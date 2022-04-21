Thursday, April 21, 2022
Adesua Etomi-Wellington Reveals How She Deals With Passive Aggressive People

Adesua Etomi-Wellington has never been one to join issues with people – at least from the public profile she maintains. And now, she has revealed how she deals with people and their passive-aggressiveness.

“My response is to completely ignore it,” said the iconic actress-singer, although she didn’t hint at what led to this reaction, if anyone exhibited such around her recently.

Whatever be the case, fans agree with her. “I’ve got better things I’d have my energy channeled,” one fan said in response to the remark, and another added: “Lmao I need to learn.”

See her post and the reactions:

