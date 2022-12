Adesua Etomi has snagged another endorsement deal and this time, it’s with Huggies Diapers.

The actress and mother of one announced the new gig via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 15, sharing a promotional video shoot of the brand.

In the collaborative post between Adesua and Huggies Nigeria, the brand welcomed her on board and shared it’s excitement at all the wonderful things this new partnership will birth.

