Adesua Etomi Shows Off Mothers’ Day Gift From Son Zaiah, Celebrates Banky W on Birthday

Adesua Etomi had more than enough reason to celebrate on Sunday, March 27 which happened to be Mothers’ Day and her hubby, Banky W’s birthday.

Th actress and mother of one showed off the adorable gift she received from her 14-month-old son, Zaiah, in a clip she posted on her Instagram.

The card which reads, “I Love Mum,” in front had some nice scribbling in its pages which Adesua noted were the sweetest words.

She also made sure no to let the day pass without celebrating her husband who clocked 41 on Sunday.

Adesua dedicated an Instagram post to Banky W, declaring him her all-time favourite person with Zaiah coming in at a close second place.

She also reaffirmed her love for the singer in her post.

