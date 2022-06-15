Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Adesua Etomi Shares Flirty Message from Banky W

Adesua Etomi and Banky W sure know how to serve couple goals on social media.

The Nollywood sweethearts who share a son together and are given to public display of affection, got folks in their feelings with their recent Instagram exchange.

Adesua shared a screenshot of a message Banky W sent her. According to the Uber fact he sent, orgasms can help clear a stuffy nose.

The father of one then went on to say that his nose was completely blocked to which Adesua responded; “This guy is a complete riot.”

