Adesua Etomi as finally solidified her place in the music industry with the release of her EP ‘Sue Me’.

The actress and mother of one who has added singer to her resume, announced that the EP will be dropping on Wednesday, November 16, via her Instagram page.

Adesua shared that ‘Sue Me’ contains 4 songs; Too Much, Dodged the Bullet, Champ’s Song and Hold You Down. She added that ‘Hold You Down’ is a special dedication to her husband, Banky W as the song expresses how she feels about him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...