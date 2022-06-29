Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Adesua Etomi Does Beautiful Cover of ‘Killing Me Softly,’ Set to Drop EP

It looks like Adesua Etomi is taking her singing career very seriously after dropping her first single, ‘So Natural,’ months ago.

The actress who has added singer to her résumé, thrilled her social media followers with a cover of ‘The Fugees’ hit song, ‘Killing Me Softly’ and shared some on her social media.

Etomi posted the video of her sonorous voice delivering the song on her Instagram page on Tuesday evening to lots of cheers from her fans.

Her husband, Banky W used the opportunity to announce that Adesua will be dropping her EP in August.

