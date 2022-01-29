Adesua Etomi Bags Ambassadorial Deal with Beauty Soap

Adesua Etomi just bagged another sweet deal and this time with a beauty soap, Siri Beauty Soap.

The actress and mother of one shared the news on Instagram with the promotional campaign ad for the brand..

“So excited to be an ambassador for such an amazing product. @siribeautusoap produced by @aspiranig is an absolute dreammmmmm. Don’t even get me started on the 4 different fragrances…phewww. I SMELL NICE and so can you. What about the packaging? World class fam. World class. Your skin will be soo soft and supple. You’re beautiful. Let your bathing soap match your beauty dears,” she captioned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...