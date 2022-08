Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington looked absolutely stunning yesterday when they stepped out for Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed traditional wedding ceremony in Rivers State.

The couple was members of the aso ebi crew, which wore coordinated blue and gray aso-oke outfits and red hats, the look complete with black accouterments.

Check them out.

