Adesanya released after arrest in New York

Israel Adesanya, the recently deposed UFC champion, has been released after he was detained at a New York airport following an attempt to go through security with brass knuckles.

Recall that Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday at JFK Terminal for possessing metal knuckles.

Brass knuckles, made of metal or plastic, are illegal in New York, and their possession is considered a misdemeanour punishable by up to one year in prison plus fines.

A statement by Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson of Paradigm Sports Management, disclosed that the Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist has already been released and has been flown home to New Zealand.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” Simpson said in the statement.

“When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities.

“He has complied accordingly; with that, the matter was dismissed, and he is on his way home,” he said.

