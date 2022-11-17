Adesanya arrested in US for possessing brass knuckles

Barely four days after he lost his UFC middleweight championship to Brazilian Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya was arrested Wednesday at JFK Airport in New York while going through security screenings.

Adesanya was reportedly taken into custody near JFK’s American Airlines terminal on Wednesday afternoon, just before 2:00 p.m. local time, as per TMZ.

He allegedly possessed brass knuckles, which are illegal in New York State and is a misdemeanor offence.

If convicted, he may spend up to one year in jail plus potential fines.

He has been detained in police custody and may be barred from leaving New York until officials complete their investigation.

It’s uncertain if Adesanya’s brass knuckles were a part of his carry-on bag, on his person, or in a checked bag. The purpose of the possession is also uncertain as of press time.

