Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Adeniyi Johnson Speaks on the Constant Change in Tides and Fortune

Adeniyi Johnson is once again buttressing the popular notion that, “no condition is permanent.”

The actor made reference to the current file scarcity situation in the country to drive home his point.

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram stories, Adeniyi Johnson  stated that fuel pump attendants who most times beg for tips fro customers are the same ones these very customers are begging with tips in the face of the looming fuel scarcity.

“The fuel attendant that begs you for tips is the one you’re begging with tips… Nothing is really permanent o. Eje ka ma se dada,” he said.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: