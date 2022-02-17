Adeniyi Johnson Speaks on the Constant Change in Tides and Fortune

Adeniyi Johnson is once again buttressing the popular notion that, “no condition is permanent.”

The actor made reference to the current file scarcity situation in the country to drive home his point.

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram stories, Adeniyi Johnson stated that fuel pump attendants who most times beg for tips fro customers are the same ones these very customers are begging with tips in the face of the looming fuel scarcity.

“The fuel attendant that begs you for tips is the one you’re begging with tips… Nothing is really permanent o. Eje ka ma se dada,” he said.

