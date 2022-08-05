Friday, August 5, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ademola Lookman completes €15m Atalanta switch

Italian outfit, Atalanta have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig.

Lookman signed a four-year contract with an option to extend to 2027, believed to be worth €15m including add-ons.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Leicester City, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old joined RB Leipzig from Everton in 2019 in a deal worth €17m.

The winger played just 24 games across all competitions for the German side, scoring five and creating four.

He also spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Fulham, where he contributed towards eight goals.

Lookman scored his maiden goal for Nigeria in the 10-0 drubbing of Sao Tome and Principe, and will hope to get his career on a steady path in Bergamo.

