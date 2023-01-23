Search
Ademola Lookman bags brace, gets assists as Atalanta, Juve play 3-3

Ademola Lookman bagged another brace and also provided an assist in Atalanta’s 3-3 draw away to Juventus in the Serie A on Sunday.

Lookman has now netted two goals in each of his last three games for Atalanta.

Also the Super Eagles forward has taken his tally in the Italian topflight to 11, just two goals behind compatriot and top scorer Victor Osimhen.

This was the first game since the 15-point penalty slammed on Juventus for inflated transfer fees to boost capital gains.

Atalanta took the lead on four minutes when Lookman hit a rocket from just inside the area, which Wojciech Szczesny attempted to parry but instead it squirmed between him and ended in the back of the net.

Argentina Qatar 2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria made it 1-1 in the 25th minute from the penalty spot following a foul by Ederson on Nicolò Fagioli.

Juventus then turned it around, going 2-1 up on 34 minutes as Adrien Rabiot won it back in midfield, Di Maria’s back-heel flick sent Fagioli down the right and a cross was whipped in for Arkadiusz Milik’s splendid low volley from 12 yards.

Barely 40 seconds after the restart, it was 2-2, as a terrible Danilo pass was cut out in the final third, sparking an Atalanta passing move that saw Lookman send Joakim Maehle through for an angled drive across Szczesny.

In the 53rd minute Atalanta went 3-2 ahead as Lookman headed in Boga’s cross down the left.

But in the 65th minute, Danilo made it 3-3 with a low shot from a free-kick close to the edge of the box.

