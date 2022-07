Ademola Adeleke took to church to celebrate his win at the polls on Saturday, July 16.

The governor-elect who won the race for the gubernatorial seat at in Osun state, had a thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, during his church service.

Not dubbed the ‘dancing’the for nothing, Adeleke showed off his impressive dance steps in Church to the delight of fellow worshippers.

